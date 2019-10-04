US Bancorp DE Has $187,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 3,077.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,897,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.90. 42,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

