US Bancorp DE Has $152,000 Stock Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American National Insurance by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American National Insurance by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in American National Insurance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:ANAT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $116.94. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $155.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.50.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $956.68 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 11.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

