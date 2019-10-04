Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 200,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 71.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

