Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading 1.3% Higher

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, 11,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 78,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a market cap of $127.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

