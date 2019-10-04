UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00012723 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $9.73 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00695960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011767 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.