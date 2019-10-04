United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UTX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.38.

UTX stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,710. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

