United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) is Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTX. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

