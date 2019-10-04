United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,085 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.10% of Macy’s worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,280,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 2,206.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,070,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,810,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,032,000 after acquiring an additional 973,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

M stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

