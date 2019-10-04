United Services Automobile Association Sells 31,322 Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,322 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.44% of Asante Solutions worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.02.

NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,205. Asante Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

