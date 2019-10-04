United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HD Supply by 91.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 79,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 119.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 267,471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 56.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HD Supply by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $51.00 target price on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.80. 60,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.