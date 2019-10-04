United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,497 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,756.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 742,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 702,383 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 224,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,405,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 1,467,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,725. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $699,938.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,957 shares of company stock worth $1,475,705. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.49.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

