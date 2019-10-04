United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,615,000 after purchasing an additional 298,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 57,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Guggenheim lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

