United Services Automobile Association Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.95% of Seacor worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seacor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Seacor during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 27,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $1,278,497.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce Weins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,085 shares of company stock worth $3,016,797 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CKH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,043. The firm has a market cap of $945.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.