United Services Automobile Association Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,612 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.64% of Perficient worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 21.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 192.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,285 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

PRFT traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 3,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.