United Services Automobile Association Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.52% of Mobile Mini worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,339,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 712,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 669,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MINI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

MINI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 1,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,070. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

