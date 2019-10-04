United Services Automobile Association Buys 6,600 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,490,000 after buying an additional 258,850 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,526,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,566,000 after buying an additional 54,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $150,969.54. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 134 shares of company stock worth $4,981. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,418. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

