United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,516,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,972,000 after buying an additional 715,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,697,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,388,000 after buying an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,475,000 after buying an additional 395,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,992 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $3,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,172.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,199 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

