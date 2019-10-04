United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,163 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:OSK traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.69. 436,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.97. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $86.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

