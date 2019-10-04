United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $108.00

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. 1,706,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,874. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock worth $647,516 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 222,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Continental by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after acquiring an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of United Continental by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

