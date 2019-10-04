Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.08.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 444,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $189,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,116.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,925,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,241 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,757,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

