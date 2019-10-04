Unigold (CVE:UGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.25

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 120500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Unigold Company Profile (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

