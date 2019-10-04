Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.70 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Santander cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ultrapar Participacoes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.23.

UGP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 17,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,162,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after buying an additional 4,269,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after buying an additional 3,546,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,571,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 1,785,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 1,759,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 657,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

