UBS Group Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $138.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.06.

Shares of CE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.53. 512,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,887. Celanese has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 55,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

