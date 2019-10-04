UBS Group Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $47.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,450. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.