UBS Group Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $18.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.41.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,280,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,852.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 413,561 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 40,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.