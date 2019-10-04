UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $23,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 39.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 284,399 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price target on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.85.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.25. 16,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

