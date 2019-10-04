UBS Group AG Has $23.18 Million Stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $23,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 185.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NTG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,529. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.