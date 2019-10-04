UBS Group AG Grows Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.20% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. 11,711,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

