UBS Group AG Grows Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,545 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CarMax were worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,748,000 after buying an additional 100,745 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,243,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 10,954.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after buying an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CarMax by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,466,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 640,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,862. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $92.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,699. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.