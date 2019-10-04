UBS Group AG Buys 2,762,399 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 4,969.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762,399 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.78% of Michaels Companies worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at $136,000.

Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 141,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,756,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

In related news, Director Beryl Raff purchased 6,700 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

