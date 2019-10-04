UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Matador Resources worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 154,872 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,898,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,803,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,494,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at $336,664.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley M. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

MTDR stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

