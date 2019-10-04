UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 62,026 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Santander raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,464. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

