UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.61 Million Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 799,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 1,017,573 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 434,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 416,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $999.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

