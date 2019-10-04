UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of SINA worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SINA in the second quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 53.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 668.6% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 118.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SINA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SINA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $59.00 price objective on shares of SINA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $40.12 on Friday. SINA Corp has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.35.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. SINA had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

