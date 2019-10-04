UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,053.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $124.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $130.83.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

