UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $171.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.06.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,250 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $203,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 3,711 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $596,023.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,856 shares of company stock valued at $13,800,901. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.