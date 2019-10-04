UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 64,046 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CY. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $227,293,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $112,558,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $83,909,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $61,997,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 2,307.3% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,154,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $67,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,280. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

