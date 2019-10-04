UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,017 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

ATR traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $114.58. 3,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,461. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

