UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 9,709 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Atlassian worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $152.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -722.24, a PEG ratio of 90.87 and a beta of 1.31. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

