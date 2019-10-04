UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,111 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,316,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.