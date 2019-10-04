Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, LBank and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $187,825.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038810 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.05468964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001070 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,730 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LBank, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, BitMart, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

