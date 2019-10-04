Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.50

Media coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been trending neutral on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. MKM Partners began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $60.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

