U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 204,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 593,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 466,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.71. 1,541,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

