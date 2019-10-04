Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s initiatives to add new features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Moreover, strong demand for video ad products is a positive. The company is also expected to benefit from an expanding live streaming sports content portfolio, owing to partnerships with Viacom, Live Nation, the NFL, ESPN, Bleacher Report, MLS, Activision Blizzard, The Wall Street Journal and TIME. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the lack of revenue diversification is a major concern for the company. Additionally, increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well for the stock. Moreover, higher operating expenses are expected to keep margins under pressure in 2019.”

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $46,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,057. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

