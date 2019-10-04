Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TRXD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Trxade Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Trxade Group
