Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TRXD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Trxade Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.