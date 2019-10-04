TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $23.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROV. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded TrovaGene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of TROV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 20,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,954. TrovaGene has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.27). TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,424.46%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TrovaGene will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrovaGene by 320.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TrovaGene by 55.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TrovaGene in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

