Tripio Market Capitalization Reaches $8.45 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00192222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.01016749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

