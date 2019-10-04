Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 34,340 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 237.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 51,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $75.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 9,768,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

