Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $23.46 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $23,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after purchasing an additional 848,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,034,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,278,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.56.

ROP traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $340.19. 8,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,021. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

