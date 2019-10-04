Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 960 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carnival were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Carnival to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

